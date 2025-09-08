ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia is still celebrating after witnessing one of the most incredible comebacks in franchise history, as Buffalo won 41-40 over the Baltimore Ravens in a thrilling season opener that had fans questioning whether to stay or go.

The Bills faced a 15-point deficit with about 8 minutes remaining in the game, leading some fans to head for the exits.

"I said no way," said Catherine Hodgins.

"We stayed the whole time," said Jonathan Hodgins.

Those who stayed were rewarded with a comeback for the ages.

"Just to start off the season, you couldn't ask for a better win," said Alex Orellane outside of the Bills Store in Orchard Park on Monday. Orellane traveled from Queens with Julia Cammerer for the game.

Hours after the victory, Bills Mafia was still processing what they had witnessed.

"It was one of the best games I've ever seen," said Leon Czekalski.

WATCH: Bills fans still buzzing after historic 41-40 comeback over Ravens

Bills quarterback Josh Allen noticed the people leaving and addressed it after the game on the NBC Broadcast.

"Our team didn't quit. I think there are people that left the stadium, and that's OK. We'll be fine, but have some faith next time," said Allen.

For fans who left early, Allen's comments hit hard.

"I think Josh calling us out pretty much broke my heart," said Joy Allen. " As soon as they had that turnover, that was a big one. We're all in the car on Southwestern, and we're all beeping our horns, going nuts."

"We kind of thought it was over, but we shouldn't doubt Josh Allen anymore. He's the MVP for a reason," said Justin Heftka.

Both Joy and Justin are longtime season ticket holders, and after missing the comeback, they're taking a new approach for the rest of the season.

"I'm not leaving one second earlier for the rest of my time here," said Heftka. "I'll be in my seat, or standing in my seat. I'm staying the rest of the time."