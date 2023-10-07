Bills fans show why we're the home team in London

LONDON, ENGLAND (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are the home team in this weekend's London matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But how well represented is Bills Mafia?

Our 7 News team stopped by Big Ben and walked over the Westminster Bridge and stopped almost every Bills fan they saw. They saw dozens.

Everywhere you look in London there are Bills fans. This is wild. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 7, 2023

Here's what they had to say about the Bills Mafia London Takeover.

Eric from Cheektowaga: Dude, it's absurd it's a bills mafia takeover in London and I'd say it's going to be at least 90-95% Bills fans here tomorrow.

Federico from Milan, Italy: My dad passed me the passion when I was a child, and he started watching the bills in 1990 when they made the comeback against the Oilers.

Taylor Epps Federico flew in from Italy to watch the Bills play in London



Sue from Syracuse: As we told the guy in the lobby of the hotel was a Patriots fan. He's asked why are there so many bills people here he feels like the whole city of Buffalo was here. Oh my god. I don't know, it's just a thing.

Kelly from Buffalo: It makes it feel like it's a home game and it is. So it's like really cool to feel the love even here.

Scott from Buffalo: I heard 'Go Bills' everywhere. I've been since I've gotten here. Been up for about 24 hours straight. The flight was this morning. Go bills.

Eric from Rochester: The bills are playing? Pretty obvious like easy answer. Easy. It doesn't matter where England, Buffalo, LA, Australia, the North Pole, we'd be there.

Taylor Epps Eric and Rachel Gambino came in from the Rochester area



Shawn from Buffalo: Let's go baby. It's extraordinary. I can't believe so many people came. Everywhere we go. It's a wave of blue and red. It's so cool.

They saw zero Jaguars fans.