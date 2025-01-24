Bills fans rally ahead of AFC championship weekend showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs

Orchard, Park, N.Y. (WKBW)— Buffalo Bills fans are bringing the energy as they gear up for the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I can't even really explain the feeling," said Irma Cortes with the Buffalo Water Club. "The last time we were in this situation, I was living in Arizona, so it feels great to be at home during the Super Bowl era. For us this time, the only difference is, is we're going to bring it back this time."

The Bills Mafia gathered at Big Tree Inn on Friday morning ahead of their feature on Good Morning America.

With the team being just one win away from the Super Bowl, the community is rallying together, showing once again why the Bills Mafia is one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL.

"It's been a while since we've had this much excitement for the bills during," said Eugene Smaszcz, the general manager of the Big Tree Inn. "I've been around before when they went to the foreseeable but this is really exciting for us in the community."

The Bills will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 6:30pm.

