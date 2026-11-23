ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thanksgiving dinner and football are coming together in Buffalo this year as the Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs in a holiday-night showdown.

The Bills will host a Thanksgiving game for the first time in franchise history, adding another chapter to one of the NFL's biggest rivalries.

And for some fans, the festivities will begin well before kickoff.

Danny's South Family Restaurant on Abbott Road is preparing for a busy Thanksgiving, with owner Mark Ebeling expecting a full parking lot of tailgaters ahead of the 8:20 p.m. kickoff.

The restaurant is adding a traditional turkey dinner to its game-day menu, with meals available for both dine-in and takeout.

"We got a lot of calls for turkey dinners, so we decided to add a nice turkey dinner," Ebeling said.

Some fans are even planning to bring their own holiday traditions to the parking lot, with Ebeling saying several groups will be cooking turkeys as part of their tailgate celebrations.

Ebeling has owned Danny's South for 29 years and said he's looking forward to the atmosphere.

"I think it's going to be the biggest game of the year. I think it really is. We gotta beat KC at home. We should be able to do it," Ebeling said.

Fans will not need to order Thanksgiving meals in advance. Ebeling said the dinners are available starting around 11 a.m., giving fans plenty of time to enjoy a holiday meal before heading into the game.