Bill Lacy, one of Buffalo's longest-running morning radio hosts, retiring in May

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since 1984, Bill Lacy's voice has been heard on morning radio in Western New York nearly uninterrupted, jumping from WBEN to WHTT in the early 2000s.

On May 27, Lacy will host his final morning show on Classic Hits 104.1, the station's owner, Cumulus Media, announced on Tuesday.

Lacy has announced his retirement following 50 years in radio, starting with WBUF in Buffalo in 1970. Lacy worked at stations in Rochester, Bradford, Jamestown and Erie before returning to Buffalo in 1980 to work at WBEN.

Lacy's work as a morning host started in 1984 on WBEN, which he hosted for 16 years before moving to WHTT Classic Hits 104.1. He has hosted the morning show there since April 2002.

Cumulus Media says a search for a new morning host for Classic Hits 104.1 is underway.