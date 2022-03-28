Bigger cities are closing the gender pay gap, can Buffalo?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Women working hard, but earning less, we've been minding the gap for years now. New research shows that big cities are turning things around.

"We know women hold over half of the college degrees. We know that more and more women are becoming doctors and lawyers," said Sheri Scavone, CEO of the WNY Women's Foundation.

Women under 30 are making the same if not more than men in 22 of 250 metropolitan cities, according to new data from the Pew Research Center. In both the New York and Washington metro areas, young women earn 102% of what young men earn when examining median annual earnings among full-time, year-round workers.

In our area, the map shows Erie and surrounding counties have about 70-99% of young women earning big, so it seems we're not too far behind.

Pew Research Center Pew Research Center map on young women's earnings



WNY Women's Foundation is doing two things to make sure we get to 100%

Working with aspiring young leaders Working with businesses and employer partners to really look at their policies and practices

"Take these issues that are inherently incumbent upon women off the kitchen table and put them on the board room table," said Scavone.

She finds employers are more willing to work with you to find out what works best, whether it's how you work or how much you earn.

"Challenge them to be transparent about their salary levels...the time is now," said Scavone.

Lawmakers are also working to close this gap, you can join a free virtual discussion on March 13 from 11-12pm. To register, contact Karen King, karen.king@erie.gov.