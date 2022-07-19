Watch Now
Big season on the horizon at Shea's, seven shows directly from Broadway

We're looking ahead to another big season for Shea's Performing Arts Center after a tough couple of years because of the pandemic.
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jul 19, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a tough couple of years for theatres during the pandemic, a big season is on the horizon at Shea's Performing Arts Center with seven shows directly from Broadway scheduled.

There are no classics or revivals and the shows directly from Broadway include "Hadestown" which won eight Tony Awards, "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," "The Prom," "Six," and "Jagged Little Pill."

Shea's and Broadway Partner-Producer Albert Nocciolino told 7 News "Six" is a show that's sticking out, especially with the younger crowd.

