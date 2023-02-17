Big Broadway stars coming to Buffalo for "Into the Woods" at Shea's

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A big Broadway production is taking center stage at Shea's this weekend.

"Into the Woods" is here for a limited engagement, with two performances on Saturday and Sunday.

It's both simple and deep, about a couple trying to have a child. They're having some trouble conceiving. They meet the witch next door. She has a secret potion, but the couple needs to gather three key things.

It's got a special message, and the original company is excited to be back together to share it with our community.

7 News Anchor Ed Drantch spoke with one of the stars, Gavin Creel, about coming to Buffalo, sharing this story during a really emotional week for this community.

"You know the first thing that comes to mind about how this show can heal and bring people together, is the fact that we do come together in the theater," Creel said. "The way I think into the woods can be a healing salve for Buffalo, is recognizing that life is not just fairytale goodness. It's holding space for people's pain and loss while trying to move forward."

The tour of "Into the Woods" actually starts in Buffalo.

Tickets are still available for Saturday night's show and the Sunday afternoon show. They start at 105 dollars. You can find tickets here.