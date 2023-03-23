BFLO Worm Works creates "Super Soil" and spreads the message of sustainability

TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW-TV) — BFLO Worm Works is a company that uses worms to transform trash into what owner Myles Stubblefield calls "Super Soil" He says "We collect food scraps from restaurants, sports arena's and some of our local hospitalities."

Myles says that it was his other business called K-9 Vision-dog training and boarding that inspired the worm farm. "Too much dog poo in my circumstance from a dog kennel. We learned a way to mitigate that waste that we were putting out into landfills from dog waste."

The end product from all of the worm's work is worm castings that Myles sells as "Super Soil". Worms and Super Soil are available through the BFLO Worm Works website.

Myles is often seen out in the community sharing his message of recycling, composting and sustainability with gardening groups and students. He says "Because what we do today is going to impact the future of our children and our children's children."

You can get more info at the BFLO Worm Works website.

