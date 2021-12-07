'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit extended through January 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Beyond Van Gogh, the immersive art experience, has been extended again and will now be in Western New York through January 30.

Organizers announced the exhibit will return to the Starry Night Pavilion at Eastern Hills Mall on Friday and will remain there through January 30. Tickets are available here.

Below is the schedule:

Friday, Dec. 17 through Friday, Dec. 31

Tuesdays – Thursdays, and Sundays: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed Mondays, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Sunday, Jan. 2 through Sunday, Jan. 30

Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Final entry one hour before closing.

Beyond Van Gogh came to WNY in August, you can find more information here.