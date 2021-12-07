Watch
'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit extended through January 30

Michael Brosilow
Immersive Van Gogh Chicago
Posted at 3:20 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 11:17:50-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Beyond Van Gogh, the immersive art experience, has been extended again and will now be in Western New York through January 30.

Organizers announced the exhibit will return to the Starry Night Pavilion at Eastern Hills Mall on Friday and will remain there through January 30. Tickets are available here.

Below is the schedule:

Friday, Dec. 17 through Friday, Dec. 31
Tuesdays – Thursdays, and Sundays: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Closed Mondays, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Sunday, Jan. 2 through Sunday, Jan. 30
Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Closed Mondays and Tuesdays
Final entry one hour before closing.

Beyond Van Gogh came to WNY in August, you can find more information here.

