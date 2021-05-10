'Beyond Van Gogh' Exhibit coming to WNY

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — In just a few months there will be a new, interactive experience to visit at the Eastern Hills Mall. Well—not actually in the mall, but in the parking lot. This space will be lit up by a 35,000-square-foot Starry Night Pavilion, where you can experience art in a fun new way.

"This is interactive. You are part of the painting and to follow the brush strokes and things like that, it’s just incredible, really," said David Taylor, Owner of Empire State Concerts.

What’s your favorite way to admire a good piece of art? Looking at it from the perfect angle? What about sitting on it or walking through it? You’ll be able to do all of that at the new Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit.

"With Albright Knox being closed and Allentown art festival not happening, this is really the only art exhibit in WNY right now," said Taylor.

These immersive experiences are popping up all around the country and starting August 6, this one will open in the parking lot of the Eastern Hills Mall.

"First you go into an educational area, then you go into what’s called a waterfall area and then you go into the immersive area," said Taylor.

Taylor Epps The goal is to bring more foot traffic to businesses in the Eastern Hills Mall

There will be more than 300 paintings to see. Organizers expect this to be a hit in WNY, with tickets already selling fast.

"We’re anticipating anywhere from 100,000 to 125,000 people. Usually it just goes to the New York Citys, San Franciscos, Chicagos, Bostons, so it’s nice to have it here," said Taylor.

The hope is that the support goes beyond the exhibit.

"And we’re hoping it brings a lot of business to the local restaurants and stores as well," said Taylor.

Beyond Van Gogh Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit will be COVID-friendly with small crowds and social distancing

Prices for the experience range from $23 to $50 and each visit takes about an hour. The exhibit will be here for three months.

"It's COVID-friendly, you have to buy a time to come in, it’s all time sensitive and it’s masks and social distancing and everything, but uh, just get ready, it’s gonna be a beautiful experience," said Taylor.

Building and set up with get started in July. Taylor says he’s looking to hire 50 to 70 people to make it happen. If you're interested in helping out, email Hello@VanGoghBuffalo.com.

