'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit to return for limited holiday engagement December 17 through December 31

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Beyond Van Gogh, the immersive art experience, will return for a limited holiday engagement December 17 through December 31.

Organizers announced Tuesday the exhibit's return to the Starry Night Pavilion at Eastern Hills Mall and tickets are available here.

Below is the schedule from December 17 through December 31:

Tuesdays – Thursdays and Sundays: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed Mondays and Christmas Day

Beyond Van Gogh came to WNY in August, you can find more information here.