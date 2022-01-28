'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit receives final extension through February 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Beyond Van Gogh, the immersive art experience, has received its final extension and will now be in Western New York through February 6.

Organizers announced the exhibit will remain at the Starry Night Pavilion at Eastern Hills Mall through February 6. Tickets are available here.

HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday & Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday & Thursday: 10am - 9pm (last entry 8pm)

Friday & Saturday: 10am - 10pm (last entry 9pm)

Sunday: 10am - 9pm (last entry 8pm)

Beyond Van Gogh came to WNY in August, you can find more information here.