"Betty White Challenge" has this fan and animal lover very excited

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Bethany Kloc is an animal lover and a big Betty White fan. She couldn't be happier that people are donating to animal causes in memory of Betty White. She says "Everybody knows that Betty White's two loves were her Alan, her husband and animals. I think it's such an amazing way that people are honoring her memory by donating money in memory of sweet Betty."

Bethany is the communications manager at SPCA Serving Erie County. She says that donations from the "Betty White Challenge" which has been trending on social media has already brought donations into the SPCA. She adds "Just on Monday a man came in and handed me a hundred dollars and said Betty sent me."

A huge fan of the Golden Girls, Bethany has collected some impressive "Betty White Collectibles" including a "Rose Chia Pet." Bethany says "It didn't work, we tried it at work and rose never grew any hair."

Betty White who would have been one-hundred on January 17th, passed away on December 31st. Bethany says what she admired most about the star was her kindness, adding "I don't think she had a mean bone in her body, I think she treated everyone so nicely."

The SPCA has added a donation form for the "Betty White Challenge" at their website. Here's a link.

