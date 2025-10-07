Better Business Bureau offers tips to plan ahead for snow removal services

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It may not be something we want to face, but it’ll be here before we know it — snow season in Western New York. And while it’s not time to grab the shovel just yet, local snow removal experts say it’s the perfect time to prepare.

Kelly Spadaro, manager of All Seasons Landscaping and Snowplowing in Cheektowaga, said signing a contract early can make all the difference once the storms start to hit.

“This year, those salt prices are insane because of the salt shortage last year,” Spadaro said. “Gas is a little bit higher, and we use diesel, so we usually go up about 10% every year to cover the cost — as long as you’re not a multi-year customer.”

Spadaro said residents should make sure companies are licensed, insured, and reputable before paying for services. One major red flag, she noted, is paying for the entire season up front, a move that’s led to scams in the past.

“People will pay for, say, a number of plows up front, and then nobody will plow,” she said. “It’s a huge scam up here because it snows all the time and people panic. You want to have these local places that can come in.”

The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York says those scams pop up every winter — and there are ways to protect yourself.

“Make sure you get a contract, make sure that you’re getting at least three quotes, doing your homework, researching a company thoroughly before hiring them, and don’t be afraid to ask for references,” said Kat Schmieder, the BBB’s communications director.

Schmieder also encourages consumers to use the BBB’s free Scam Tracker tool to report and research scams in their area.