Bella Kids Winter Sale offering big savings this weekend

DEPEW, N.Y. (WkBW) — The Bella Kids consignment Winter Sale is in full swing this weekend, offering families the perfect opportunity to shop for new and gently used children's clothing, toys and accessories.

"The winter sale is everything you can imagine for winter items—hats, gloves, socks, all the winter jackets, snow boots, snow bibs," said Jamie Potash, the community coordinator with Bella Kids.

Located at the Grapevine Event Center, the sale will offer families the chance to shop with 50-80 percent off retail prices. But in addition to shopping, Bella Kids always has an opportunity to give back—especially during the holiday season.

This year they are partnered with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots, encouraging shoppers to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate for children in need this holiday season.

Bella Kids Winter Sale dates and times for this weekend are listed below:



Fri, 11/8: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sat, 11/9: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sun, 11/10: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (50% off and 75% off Flash Sale from 2-3 p.m.)

You can find more information on Bella Kids and future sales here.