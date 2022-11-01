Watch Now
Bella Kids pop-up sale to return Nov. 4 to Nov. 6

Posted at 3:04 PM, Nov 01, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bella Kids pop-up consignment event will return to Western New York, from Friday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 6.

The event previously returned to Western New York in late August, and will now move to a larger event space at the former BFLO store at the Eastern Hills Mall in Williamsville.

The new 20,000-square-foot space is predicted to hold over 60,000 baby
and children's clothes.

Similar to earlier pop-up shops, the consignment event is designed to assist struggling families with the rising costs of clothing due to inflation.

Over 600 families are expected to participate as consignors in the sale.

Bella Kids will also host a fundraiser during the sale, supporting Toys for Tots Buffalo. Fundraising efforts and toy drives will also be offered by Bella Kids during the November pop-up event.

