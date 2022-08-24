Watch Now
Bella Kids returns with sale, just in time for back-to-school

WKBW
Posted at 8:19 AM, Aug 24, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bella Kids, the region's largest pop-up consignment event, will return to WNY for a back-to-school shopping event.

Bella Kids' focus during this event is to assist WNY families struggling with rising costs and inflation. The sale will help provide relief to families who cannot afford to pay constantly increasing retail prices.

Like it has for the past decade, the Bella Kids pop-up will take place in Transitown Plaza in Williamsville.

The sale will be available this weekend during the following times:

  • Friday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the Bella Kids website, here.

