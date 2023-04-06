Vendors at historic Broadway Market hope that holiday traditions evolve into year round customers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been a community gathering space for more than 135 years, and during the holidays there is nothing more Buffalo than the historic Broadway Market.

The sights and sounds of Easter week are always special at the historic market. Crowds from across Western New York pack in hunting for their traditional holiday treats.

Jeff Wick Vendors at Broadway Market stay busy serving customers during holiday weeks. The hope for many is that the historic space can become a year round destination.

"It's more than 100 years old," said Elma Brown of Buffalo, who was visiting the market with her friends, "I used to come here with my father, used to come to the bakery here. I always had a good feeling coming here."

"There is a big variety here, and I just love it, the community, community atmosphere," said visitor Kim Arnold.

The lines at the celebrated meat counters inside the market are something to behold. Customers pack their patience with the dozens of vendors at Broadway Market ready to please.

"There is a sense of community down here, you can get the best food down here," says Chris Flynn.

Flynn is one of the newest vendors at the market as the operator of BFLO Pizza Chef. He turns out Detroit Style Pizzas on the weekends, but hopes to help the market become more of a year round destination.

"What you are seeing here is awesome. We have a new Broadway Market manager in Kathy Peterson. She is doing wonders for the place. Getting a lot of people down here," said Flynn. "If you look around it's just so busy and packed. I definitely think that we can make what it is right now year round."

Nearly a year ago, New York State announced $37 millionfor Broadway Market renovations. The community is still waiting for construction to begin. Still vendors including "Mel" who operates "That Greek Guy's Bakery" believes their are big changes on the horizon.

"I truly believe in the next two years this will become a tourist spot. A lot of different vendors from different walks of life. Produce, fresh seafood, bakeries. All kinds of goodies. I'm really invested in the Broadway Market for that reason. I think it's going to be phenomenal."