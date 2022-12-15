Twin Petrels Seltzer Company is elevating hard seltzer with craft brewing bliss on Niagara Street.

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Tired of the same old uninspired hard seltzers? There is a new place on Niagara Street that is sure to win you over.

The new Twin Petrels Seltzer Company is offering a new take on the craft brewing scene by offering house made hard seltzers in a bright and welcoming space.

Twin Petrels Seltzer Company renovated the former Resurgence Brewing on Niagara Street to offer customers a bright and welcoming atmosphere.

"There is no seltzery, or purely seltzer brewing place in Buffalo right now," said Katrina Piechowicz, Owner of Twin Petrels Seltzer Company, "So I was like, Buffalo could use that".

The result is an innovative concept that aims to elevate the hard seltzer experience.

Twin Petrels craft brews a large variety of creative hard seltzers right on site.

"What is currently out there is lacking," said Andrew Piechowicz, Katrina's husband. "Everyone deserves a better seltzer. We are here to try and make that for people by using fresh ingredients and bolder flavors."

Customer enjoys one of the handcrafted cocktails made from hard seltzer brewed onsite at Twin Petrels Seltzer Company on Niagara Street.

Twin Petrels Seltzer Company occupies the former Resurgence Brewing at 1250 Niagara Street. Katrina says the newly renovated space sets up perfectly for what she is trying to achieve.

"The space was designed to be almost like a flavor lab," said Katrina. "We brew our basic seltzer and we make seltzer cocktails from it. Whichever cocktail connects most with customers we want to eventually put into canned flavors."

Twin Petrels Seltzer Company owner Katrina Piechowicz and her husband Andrew Piechowicz inside the renovated space on Niagara Street

All of the hard seltzers are brewed onsite which allows for a tremendous amount of creativity.

"For the most part it's a fairly simple process," said Andrew, "We are fermenting sugar. We are able to achieve unique flavors to our bases with different sugars. We are able to use juice and fruits, or the steeping of teas to bring in herbal flavors. Right now we are working on a grapefruit with jalapeno to bring that spice in."

Craft brewing allows for a tremendous amount of creativity and the result is a variety of drinkable flavors and cocktails.

Twin Petrels has a variety of house made seltzers and local craft beer on tap.

The 'Mr. Mister' consists of strawberry, basil, ginger, lime and seltzer. The 'POG. highlights passionfruit, orange, guava and seltzer.

There is also currently a holiday themed seltzer called 'Don't Mull Over It'.

"It has some mulled wine in it," said Katrina. "It has that Christmas in a cup kind of flavoring."

Mix in a selection of local beers, a menu of inspired shareables, and plenty of room for events, and you have a vibrant new place adding to the emerging energy on Niagara Street.

"It's very much so a wonderful community of small businesses," said Katrina. "The people in the neighborhood are wonderful. A lot of locals come in, and it's a really fun community to be a part of."

A bartender puts together one of the celebrated seltzer cocktails at Twin Petrels Seltzer Company

Twin Petrels Seltzer Company is open Thursday through Sunday. There is an incredible outdoor space with a firepit and large garage doors that can open to add to the atmosphere in the warmer months.

The plan is to eventually can and keg Twin Petrels seltzers to distribute to local bars and restaurants. Katrina also says the hope is to one day also have Twin Petrels in retail locations.

In the meantime, if you are a fan of hard seltzers, or are just looking for a fantastic new space to hang out with family and friends, Twin Petrels Seltzer Company should be on the top of your list to check out.