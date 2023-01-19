Theater of Youth celebrates 51st season of bringing joy and curiosity to Buffalo

BUFFALO (WKBW) — The magic is back at the Theatre of Youth.

Following a two year break because of the pandemic the celebrated theatre on Allen Street has reopened its doors for its 51st season in Buffalo.

"The pandemic hit us very hard," said Tracy Snyder, Executive Director of Theatre of Youth, "It is literal joy and magic to be open again."

Jeff Wick The Snowy Day and other stories based on the books of author Ezra Jack Keats is the first production of the 51st season at Theatre of Youth

Situated in the historic Allendale Theatre in the heart of Allentown, Theatre of Youth has been bringing the joy of professional theatre to the young, and young at heart, since 1972.

"We are an institution where we allow everyone, no matter what their age, to be themselves. To play. To ask questions, and to be curious about the everyday wonders of life," said Snyder.

To reignite that sense of wonder the theatre is producing two shows this season starting with the fun and wonderful production of The Snowy Day and Other Stories based on the books by author Ezra Jack Keats.

"It seems to me that Ezra Jack Keats wrote these stories as lessons not just for children, but parents and adults," said Annette Daniels Taylor, who is directing The Snowy Day. "I feel like it activates a youths mind. Inspires and teaches and it also gives them confidence."

Jeff Wick A young student enjoys the show at Theatre of Youth on Allen Street in Buffalo

The energetic and engaging cast is made up of many Buffalo natives.

Jerai Khadim, who played 'Peter' in the performance that we attended, is proud to be on the hometown stage.

"When I was a kid I would come here, I would go to other places to see theatre and it would stick with me. There would always be something I could resonate with."

Theatre of Youth

That is the youthful sense of wonder and curiosity that the theatre is happy to provide, making it's return that much more important.

"For the kids to get back into the theatre and just to see the creativity and spark that light again it's important," said cast member Megan Rakeepile. "It's healing. I think art is very healing."

Jeff Wick The cast of The Snowy Day answers questions from students in the audience. Pictured left to right Megan Rakeepile, Jerai Khadim and Roderick Garr.

"One of the things about theatre is that it brings people together, it always has," added actor Roderick Garr, "Theatre was born out of the church, it's always been a gathering point in the community. Anyone's community."

As for the students in the audience, many seeing live theatre for the first time, it's an experience they won't soon forget.

"I think there is something really fascinating about it because a lot of kids don't get to experience theatre," said Ebony Hennings, a teacher at Elmwood Franklin School. "To come and see something that you are already familiar with comet to life in a new fresh and exciting way. I think it is really good for kids."

So if you are looking for a family outing on the next snowy day, or any day, Theatre of Youth is an incredible option for all.

"To come here and watch these stories and share these moments together as an audience, with our actors, it's for adults and children. Just to experience the joy and wonder of youth. So whether you are 5 or 99 there is something here for everyone," said Snyder.

THE SNOWY DAY & other stories by Ezra Jack Keats, which will run January 12-February 5, 2023.

You can find a listing of showtimes and buy tickets here.

The 51st season at Theatre of Youth will continue with SECRET SOLDIERS: Heroines in Disguise, which will run March 1-26, 2023

