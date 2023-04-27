Street Light Brasserie set to bring an elevated all-day concept to Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking for a new go-to spot to eat? There is a bright new restaurant on the horizon for Downtown Buffalo that is poised to demand attention.

Street Light Brasserie, located at the corner of East Huron and Washington, will bring an elevated all-day concept to one of Buffalo's most celebrated neighborhoods.

"This is an iconic intersection," says Danny Lettieri, one of the owners of Street Light Brasserie, "We had to put together the right concept for it though, because we wanted to give it what it deserved."

Jeff Russo The new Street Light Brasserie sits inside the former Oshun Restaurant that has undergone a full makeover.

That concept, an American Brasserie, that will be ready to serve customers from morning until late at night.

Lettieri teamed up with long-time friend Matthew Milano, and his sisters Cari and Nina Lettieri, to fully remodel the former Oshun restaurant to turn it into a space of their own.

Jeff Russo The team behind Street Light Brasserie worked with local companies to design and furnish the new restaurant.

"We're going for a modern eclectic feel," said Nina Lettieri, who worked closely with local companies on the unique furnishings that give the space a universal appeal, "We want it to be very welcoming for everyone. So anyone that comes in here, it's going to be the same vibes for them."

Jeff Russo Street Light Brasserie boasts seating at two full bars, along with stylized booths, couches and tables to make the space welcoming for everyone.

Of course at the heart of any great restaurant, is the food.

Street Light Brasserie will serve a carefully crafted all-day menu that will be available no matter what time you stop in.

"The menu starts off with things you would see on a breakfast menu, chicken and waffles, a French omelet, fluffy pancakes, things like that," says Danny Lettieri, "It goes as far as bouillabaisse, fresh fish, seafood, pasta dishes. In the middle, smash burgers and steaks and eggs. We've taken some things that you would see on a diner menu and taken them to a new level."

Jeff Russo Street Light Brasserie is located at 5 E. Huron in downtown Buffalo

And you can enjoy your meal in style. Street Light Brasserie will offer upholstered booths, comfortable couches and seating at two full bars where specialty mocktails and cocktails will always be on the ready.

Danny Lettieri made us one of the restaurant's signature drinks called "Sesame Street". The rum-based cocktail involves a mix of freshly pressed kiwi, cucumber and pineapple juice, which is topped off with a few drops of sesame oil. The playful name "Sesame Street" pays homage to the street light focus of the restaurant, and the addition of the sesame oil. It also happens to be green.

This isn't the first go-around for the Lettieri family in the restaurant industry. Danny and Nina tell us they essentially grew up working in family restaurants located in Western New York. They have also operated the popular Savoy Buffalo, on Elmwood Avenue, for more than 10 years.

"This is the next step for us," says Danny Lettieri.

So if an all-day menu inside a sleek comfortable space sounds like something you would enjoy, the folks at Street Light Brasserie promise to welcome you with open arms to what the team hopes becomes a new downtown staple.

"I just love this area, specifically this corner," said Nina Lettieri, "The area needed a place like this."

The restaurant has gone through a major transition over the last year, and the team is putting the finishing touches on everything before announcing an official opening date. It is expected to open later this spring.

"I am passionate about the restaurant business, I'm passionate about Buffalo," added Danny Lettieri, "We need to put our best foot forward. You can only make the first impression one time, so we really want everyone to walk in this door the first time, and want to come back, and bring their family and friends".

