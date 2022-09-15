Seven One Six Wood Design is carving out creativity in Buffalo's historic theatre district

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Right in the heart of the historic theatre district, across the street from Shea's, is a new home goods store that is bursting with Buffalo pride.

Seven One Six Wood Design, a local wood working company that specializes in handcrafted home decor, opened a new retail space at 659 Main Street in early September.

"We truly believe we have something for everyone," owner Scott Erikson tells 7 News. "We are constantly looking to be creative, be innovative, have fun, and create nice products that people will enjoy."

Jeff Russo Scott Erikson is the owner of Seven One Six Wood Design

Step inside the new store and it doesn't take long to find a perfect gift or item for your home. Seven One Six Wood Design has hundreds of items ranging from unique Buffalo themed gifts, shelving, cutting boards, ornaments and tables.

Jeff Russo Let's Go Buffalo charcuterie boards are among the many popular items at Seven One Six Wood Design.



Seven One Six Wood Design Seven One Six Wood Design has dozens of Buffalo themed wood items for your home

"We have tried to dedicate the front of the store when you walk in to all things Buffalo," says Erikson pointing to a wooden chicken wing made into a bottle opener. "Who doesn't like chicken wings?"

The new retail shop is off to a great start, but it's been a long journey to get to this point. Erikson had originally started the business as a side hustle mostly using Etsy to sell the items that he made with his free time. That all changed when he lost his job during the pandemic which encouraged him to turn his passion into a full-time business.

"In the early going, when I got that news, I was kind of in a bad place, trying to figure out what to do" says Erikson. "I was fortunate enough to have the foundation for something already laid out and decided to pour my heart and soul into the business."

Seven One Six Wood Design The team from Seven One Six Wood Design creates all of the items at the shop at a workshop in Williamsville

And when the sawdust settled Seven One Six Wood Design evolved from a one person operation, to a team of three, cranking out creative items and custom jobs, at a workshop in Williamsville.

"It's essentially a 25-hundred square foot garage. We have two lasers, a CNC router, pretty much all of the standard tools that you would have at a workshop," says Erikson. "There is just something about to be said for taking a piece of wood and turning it into something else"

Jeff Russo Seven One Six Wood Design can do custom jobs both big and small.

Maybe it's appropriate to call it The Little Business that Wood, always putting the 716 front-and-center, and an eye on the future.

"We are just scratching the surface right now, there is a long way to go. We have a long list of new ideas and products that we want to go after," says Erikson with a smile.

