Owners of Mississippi Mudds to open District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse on North Tonawanda waterfront

BUFFALO (WKBW) — The Berrafato family has been cooking up summer fun in Western New York for decades and now the owners of two local staples are expanding to North Tonawanda.

Frank Berrafato, the co-owner of Mississippi Mudds and Old Man River on Niagara Street in Tonawanda, tells 7 News that he now plans to open District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse on Sweeney Street in North Tonawanda.

WKBW The Berrafato family has operated Mississippi Mudds on the waterfront in Tonawanda since 1986. They also own Old Man River which is right down the road.

"We thought it would be a great opportunity for us to go full-service, and create a year-round destination," says Berrafato, who will open District 37 with his brother Tom Berrafato, Dana Wahler and Kevin Lake.

The new restaurant will occupy the first floor of a two-story building being built at 110 Sweeney Street. District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse will look right out over the canal in North Tonawanda. "Two garage doors will open up to a patio that will open up to the canal," says Berrafato. "It's in an area that is considered a hot spot"

Crews just broke ground on the project but once built District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse will offer a full bar with a menu that includes "upgraded" burgers, wood-burning pizzas, bbq, salads and a variety of starters. It will also highlight local craft beers.

Jeff Russo Work is underway at the site of the new District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse on Sweeney Street in North Tonawanda

"It's more of an upscale version of what we are doing now," says Berrafato. "Taking all of those things into consideration we think it's a winning formula."

Berrafato also says the name District 37 pays homage to the history of North Tonawanda. "North Tonawanda is known as the lumberjack. District 37 is a place where the old lumberjacks at the end of the day would go to enjoy good food and drink. We want to be a part of the community."

The hope is that District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse will be ready to open by the spring of 2023. Berrafato says he's proud to be expanding on a long-standing family tradition.

"We just want to keep moving forward. We want to provide Western New York with great food and entertainment. We just love and enjoy being a part of the communities we are in."