Oliver's Candies celebrating 90 years as a sweet institution in Batavia

BATAVIA (WKBW) — Oliver's Candies on West Main Street in Batavia has been a sweet treat destination for generations. This year there is even more reason to celebrate, as the community staple looks back on 90 years in business.

"It's a tradition", owner Jeremy Liles tells 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo. "People stop in and say 'I remember driving from Syracuse to Buffalo', before the thruway, and so they had to drive right past here, 'We would stop at Oliver's every time.' "

Jeff Russo Oliver's Candies has been in business for 90 years on West Main Street in Batavia

Oliver's Candies originally opened in 1932, and the chocolate institution still sits in the same spot. When you step inside the store you are warmly greeted by the sweet smell of chocolate, a helpful staff, and a classic coin operated mechanical horse. "It's like kids in a candy store," says Liles with a smile, "that includes the adults."

Jeff Wick A classic coin operated mechanical horse adds to the throwback feel inside Oliver's Candies in Batavia.

There have been some modern upgrades over the years, including relocation of the candy making factory portion of the business to nearby the Town of Elba, but many things remain the same.

Master candy makers still create the Oliver's chocolate delicacies including classics like French Cremes, Peanut Brittle, Chocolate Nut Bark, and of course Sponge Candy.

Oliver's Candies Sponge Candy is the number one seller at Oliver's Candies and is all made locally.

Oliver's Candies A production line of the candy making factory for Oliver's Candies

"We follow the same recipes. We follow the same blends. Real butter, real cream, real cocoa," says Liles.

Customers at Oliver's Candies are sure to run into retail manager David Chase who is quick to admit he has a pretty sweet gig. "It's great, it's great," says Chase. "We get to sample everything, we can have ice cream, and any of the chocolate. Unfortunately it grows on you," Chase said with a laugh.

Jeff Russo A box of French Cremes at Oliver's Candies in Batavia.

And there is a lot of candy to try. Shelves are packed with chocolate everything. Chocolate cherries, chocolate covered popcorn and chocolate suckers for the kids in every shape and character imaginable.

Jeff Russo The shelves at Oliver's Candies in Batavia are packed with all of your favorite treats.

The store ships to anywhere in the world and is sure to have your favorites. Whether it's seasonal treats like chocolate Easter bunnies or ribbon candy.

Oliver's Candies, proud to be a sweet spot fora families for 90 years... and beyond.

"It's amazing," says Liles. "I have employees that have been with us for 43 years. All the down the line to 20 years. Everything that has been working at Oliver's has been with us for a long time. It's important to us."

Oliver's Candies will host a 90th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday September 17th. The store will have food vendors, face paintings, kids games basket raffles, and special gifts for the first 150 customers.

