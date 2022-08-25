Non-profit Sail Buffalo provides education and access to Queen City's waterfront

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Tucked away on the outer harbor is a colorful campus that may be one of Buffalo's best kept secrets.

Sail Buffalo is a non-profit organization located at 2 Fuhrman Boulevard that has been providing sailing enthusiasts of all ages education and access to the water for more than 10 years.

Jeff Wick Sail Buffalo is a non-profit organization that been teaching Western New York how to sail since 2013

Jeff Russo Traditional fishing huts often found in Sweden add to the colorful educational campus at Sail Buffalo

"This entire site is all built around one single purpose. Healthy outdoor living, and teaching how to be safe on the water," says Pierre Wallinder, Director of Operations at Sail Buffalo. "I am a life long sailor, I grew up on the West Coast in Gothenburg Sweden. My children, I wanted to bring them the joys of the water."

Jeff Wick Pierre Wallinder came to Western New York from Europe 20 years ago and helped to establish Sail Buffalo in 2013

With that in mind, Wallinder started Sail Buffalo in 2013 working with the U.S. Coast Guard to secure a plot of land right at the mouth of the Buffalo River across from Canalside. "Thanks to the grace of the Coast Guard we were given the license to this beautiful piece of land for sailing and boating education"

Sail Buffalo is an affiliate of the American Sailing Association and offers ASA certification for adults as well as a Buffalo Boat Share program that allows certified sailors access to a fleet of boats docked at the campus.

During the summer those same docks are filled with the smiling faces of kids that are taking part in Sail Buffalo's Junior Sailing Camp.

Jeff Wick Students of all ages can learn to sail on the waters of Lake Erie in one of Sail Buffalo's week long Junior Sailing Camps

"We have seen some incredible sailing this summer", says Alexandra "Al" Wallinder, Pierre's daughter, and an ASA Certified Instructor that heads up the youth program.

The week long camps host 400 young sailors a summer, many on scholarship, giving kids a break from the screens and an appreciation of nature.

Jeff Russo Alexandra "Al" Wallinder is an ASA Certified instructor and heads up the Junior Sailing Camp at Sail Buffalo

"They combine basic physics, which their brains naturally understand, with nature and teamwork," says Al. "We work on communication, and using kind words. We have had a big emphasis on kindness."

Young campers learn everything from how to rig a boat, to how to trim the sails, to putting the boat in the water and even what to do when a boat capsizes.

"We take away the fear and bring in the fun," says Pierre "That brings confidence. We see a tremendous impact."

That learning and fun on the water takes place with stunning views of Downtown Buffalo in the background.

Jeff Wick Sail Buffalo students on the water of Lake Erie

"Out here our problems are different", says Al, while sitting on a boat in Lake Erie. "It's keeping the boat flay, and making sure we are going full speed. Maximizing the wind. It's fun, it's really enjoyable."

And the team at Sail Buffalo hopes to continue bringing that joy, to all ages, for years to come.

"Our hope is with the grace of the Coast Guard that we are renewing our license agreement, and maybe at one point become full steward owner of this land," says Pierre. "Hopefully we can secure it for public access long term."