Niagara Produce of Elma carries on long family tradition with new specialty store on Transit Road

ELMA (WKBW) — There is a new option for shoppers looking for fresh produce and specialty meats in the Southtowns. The stunning new Niagara Produce of Elma has officially opened at 3131 Transit Road.

"It's been wonderful, all of the customers love the space, they love how it's laid out, and they especially love the low prices," says Jody Chesko, President of Niagara County Produce, Inc.

Jeff Russo Locally sourced fresh produce is core to Niagara Produce of Elma's mission. The specialty store works with farmers from Niagara County to offer customers a wide range of options.

The new specialty grocery store is the third location for Niagara County Produce. The company also has stores in East Amherst and Lockport.

The Elma location is laid out inside an 85,000 square foot building that includes a deli, a large produce section, a frozen section and a year round greenhouse.

Jeff Russo The new Niagara Produce of Elma boasts a huge greenhouse that offers seasonal plants throughout the year.

"Everything is fresh," says Chesko. "Fresh meats, fresh flowers and fresh produce. That is what we have prided ourselves in."

Niagara Produce of Elma is carrying on a family tradition that started more than 60 years ago.

Richard Dorr opened the original location as a teenager in East Amherst in 1961.

Buffalo Evening News 1967 Richard Dorr opened the original Niagara County Produce in 1961 at the corner of Transit Road and Millersport Highway in East Amherst. This is a newspaper clipping from the Buffalo Evening News from 1967.

"In the original store we were basically outside,' says Dorr. "We had high winds and in the summer it was very hot. This place looks a little different. The roof doesn't leak, the floors are straight. Everything is very nice," Dorr continued with a smile.

Dorr says his business has benefitted from working with local farmers. He estimates that 80 percent of his produce comes from Niagara County.

"We have been very lucky. We deal with farmers in Niagara County that are the best. So when you buy from the best, you are getting the best."

And the family tradition of providing the best spans three generations with Richard, his daughter Jody and several grandchildren all involved in day-to-day operations.

Jeff Russo Niagara Produce of Elma co-owner Brandon Houck with Jenna Chesko and her grandfather and store founder Richard Dorr.

"I love the family aspect of it," says Jenna Chesko, who works at the store. "All of the customers are just so happy to be here. It honestly just feels like a big community."

And the new Niagara Produce of Elma wants that family approach to carry over to customers with a new interactive children's area set to open in a few weeks right inside the store.

Janelle Kurtzman Interiors The new Niagara Produce of Elma will have an interactive shopping and education experience for children.

"Kids will be able to learn about eating healthy, choosing healthy produce and maybe some math skills," says Jody Chesko. The new children's area will also include a place where kids can practice their shopping skills.

So whether you are looking for fresh locally sourced food, or a seasonal plant from the greenhouse, Niagara Produce of Elma is proud to carry on a family tradition as the company looks to the future.

Jeff Russo Niagara Produce of Elma is hiring workers for several departments including the expansive deli department.

"It's terrific," says Dorr. "I hope that the grandchildren will really enjoy taking it over. I'm ready to pack it in." he said with a laugh.

Niagara Produce of Elma will hold it's grand opening celebration on Saturday, November 19th. There will be giveaways, prizes and several specials inside the store.

The store is also actively looking to hire. There are a total of 120 full and part-time jobs at the Elma location. There are currently several openings across departments including in the deli.

There is also a space for a restaurant and ice cream shop inside the building. The hope is to have both open sometime in near future.

