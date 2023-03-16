New podcasting studio 'Podhub' created to amplify voices and allow people to tell their stories in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The podcast space has exploded over the last decade and now there is a new state-of-the-art podcasting studio in Buffalo that has everything you need to start one of your own.

Podhub, located at 334 E. Utica Street, opened to the public earlier this year as a full service podcasting space, and is the vision of Founder and CEO Jamil Crews.

"People want to be able to tell their stories, people want to be able to create their own narratives around whatever it is that they are doing, with podcasting it provides an opportunity to do just that" Crews tells 7 News.

Jeff Wick Aviance German and Madeline Little sit on one of the podcasting sets at Podhub. Podhub offers both video and audio production services to allow you to create and host your own podcasts.

And Podhub aims to help tell those stories by offering everything you need for your podcast. The video first studio also offers audio production services, teleprompters, lighting and well designed sets, all laid out inside a sleek comfortable space.

"It's like a turnkey space," says Crews. "You can come in, and we do everything for you, from the production, to the distribution of the podcast. It's a one stop shop." "Let us work our magic behind the scenes," Crews added with a smile.

Jeff Wick Podhub is a full-service "turn key" podcasting studio which allows you to focus on creating content. The team at Podhub will do the rest including distribution.

Crews himself has been producing content as a podcaster for years and is currently a co-host of the "We are the Ones" podcast with Aviance German.

The new Podhub is an extension of Crews' successful media production and marketing agency Crews Control Media and he tells 7 News the location of the new studio, nestled into the Jefferson Avenue community, is intentional.

Jeff Wick Podhub founder Jamil Crews chats with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo inside the new podcasting studio.

"I couldn't have it any other way but to be here, in this space in this particular area," says Crews. "Unfortunately we saw the tragic situation that happened last year at Tops, which is literally a heart beat away from where we are. You step outside its literally a parking lot over from where we are. Once that situation happened it just reinforced my commitment to be here in this area. I need people to understand that no one is going to chase us out of our neighborhoods. We are going to be here, we are going to bounce back from any tragedy that could potentially happen and I want to make sure I am a driving force and a leader in making sure that we are able to do that in this area."

Jeff Wick The atmosphere at Podhub was created to inspire creativity in a sleek well designed space.

To do that Crews says he will continue to try and lead the way with a podcast studio that is focused on amplifying voices in a time in Buffalo where the art of conversation has never been more important.

"I really want to be able to inspire people to chase their dreams, follow their passions," says Crews, "me being able to do what I've been able to do, and have success over the past couple of years, I want other people to see that it's possible for them as well."

