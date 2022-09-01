Mizuchi Dojo is teaching self defense and "way of the dragon" in Williamsville

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Nestled in next to Glen Falls Park in the Village of Williamsville is a small martial arts school with a big vision.

Mizuchi Dojo opened its doors in February of 2021 in an effort to bring the art of self defense to those eager to learn.

"We are a traditional Okinawan style of karate instruction", says Shihan Bill Reynolds, who is the master instructor and owner of Mizuchi Dojo. "The way of what we teach would be 'the way of the dragon'. It's mainly Isshin-ryu karate"

DL Webster Mizuchi Dojo teaches self defense and "the way of the dragon"

Mizuchi Dojo operates inside a historically recognized building and is named in recognition of the nearby Ellicott Creek and Glen Falls.

"This is the school of the dragon," says Reynolds. "Its name means water dragon. Mizuchi is a water dragon. Dojo means a school."

DL Webster Mizuchi Dojo is located inside an historic building at 60 E. Spring Street in Williamsville

Jeff Russo Mizuchi Dojo means "water dragon school" and is named in honor of the nearby Glen Falls and Ellicott Creek in Williamsville.

The martial arts school offers a variety of different classes and is open to students of all ages. Mizuchi Dojo focuses on teaching self defense, but students gaining an understanding of mind, body and spirit is also key.

"It's more than just punching, kicking and grabbing," says Reynolds. "It's supposed to be how do you think about being in this world and being with each other"

Shihan Reynolds has been studying martial arts for close to 40 years and while doing research for his third degree black belt he discovered that he's actually carrying on a family tradition here in Western New York.

"My father, Angus Reynolds was a Marine. He was stationed here as a recruiter in the 1960s. He opened the very first mixed martial arts dojo, karate school in the area in 1964. I think it was called World Fighting Arts, says Reynolds. "I feel a level of pride that I am carrying on his vision."

Bill Reynolds Angus Reynolds opened one of the first martial arts schools in Western New York in 1964. Mizuchi Dojo takes pride in carrying on that family tradition

Carrying on a vision in a school where everyone is welcome.

Bill Reynolds Shihan Bill Reynolds (middle) and his students at Mizuchi Dojo who not only learn self defense but also how to honor mind, body and spirit in daily life.

"Carpenters, surgeons. All walks of life. All going together. Coming together in their desire to learn how to help defend themselves, but then because of the smallness of this, really getting strong bonds with each other."

And while students have already started earning awards at competitions, it's the teacher of teachers, who may be getting the most out of Mizuchi Dojo.

Bill Reynolds Students of all ages can learn and excel at Mizuchi Dojo

"It's highly rewarding," says Shihan Reynolds. "I can come here feeling any which way, and come out of a class almost reliably very happy about what we are doing here."

