Mint Cocktails & Kitchen; a celebration of all things bright and fresh on Niagara Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It is a new day on Niagara Street in Buffalo. Everywhere you look there is construction. New restaurants and businesses are popping up. There is a new energy in the neighborhood.

Mint Cocktails & Kitchen is proud to be sitting right in the heart of that resurgence.

Rob Neves Mint Cocktails and Kitchen is located at 1225 Niagara Street in Buffalo and just celebrated the restaurant's one year anniversary.

"It's just really nice to be part of something with people that are very passionate about it up and down the street," says Chris Mendez, one of the owners and operators of Mint Cocktails & Kitchen, "It's a really cool experience."

Rob Neves Mint Cocktails & Kitchen is one of the many businesses to open on Niagara Street adding a new energy in the neighborhood.

Mint Cocktails & Kitchen opened in the summer of 2022 and just celebrated its one-year anniversary.

Mendez teamed up with life partner Alison Clancy on the concept that specializes in mojitos and empanadas. The clever couple has quickly established the restaurant as a go-to hot spot and "a celebration of all things bright and fresh".

Mint Cocktails & Kitchen Owners Alison Clancy and Chris Mendez worked to create an atmosphere at Mint Cocktails & Kitchen that is welcoming and comfortable for everyone.

"We wanted to create somewhere for people to gather, so we made something that feels light, bright and comfortable," says Clancy, "We want everyone to think of this place as somewhere they can go out and grab a beer after a bike ride, but also somewhere to go out with girlfriends for a girls night out."

Mint hits that mark. Chris and Alison leaned on years of experience in the service industry to create a thoughtful atmosphere that is the perfect mix of welcoming and sophisticated.

The menu at Mint finds that same delightful balance focusing on Spanish-inspired flavors. A creative spin on the classic empanada is front and center. Customers can enjoy a variety of the fried savory pastries ranging from jerk chicken, to paella, to chickpea and shrimp.

Mint Cocktails & Kitchen Empanadas are at the core of the menu at Mint Cocktails & Kitchen. An Empanada is a pastry filled with savory ingredients and often fried. Customers can enjoy a variety of options from jerk chicken, to paella and chickpea.

"It's something that comes out very fast, it's fresh, it's hot," says Mendez, "Everything here is designed to be able to put out quickly, with a very high quality and to get more people to enjoy themselves here."

"All of our sides are meant to pair really well with something that's fried," added Clancy, "Lots of fresh ingredients made fresh daily. We have a Roasted Jerk Corn Salad, we have a Cucumber Jicama Salad, just nice, light and fresh."

Mint Cocktails & Kitchen Side dishes at Mint have been created to be "light and fresh" and pair well with the fried empanadas. Each is made with fresh ingredients made daily. The roasted jerk corn salad and cucumber jicama salad are among the popular options

The cocktails at Mint Cocktails & Kitchen play off the food perfectly. The restaurant's celebrated Mojito has become a must-have for thirsty customers but Bar Manager Mark Record is a refreshment expert who has several Latin and South American drink recipes on the ready.

Mint Cocktails & Kitchen Mojitos made with a mint simple syrup are at the core of Mint's bar program. The restaurant also has a creative cocktail menu that changes seasonally.

Rob Neves Mark Record is the bar manager at Mint and is always working on specialty seasonal cocktails to pair with the menu.

"We have some really great cocktails that change seasonally outside of the Mojitos," says Clancy, "We have a really cool wine program that changes seasonally that focuses on South American and Spanish wines. We actually just installed a draft system as well. So we're going to have some cool beers now to show a little something for everybody."

And Mint has a perfect spot for you to enjoy that drink. The patio with 65 seats is a no-brainer during the warm summer months and has already become a popular place to sit and relax.

Jeff Russo Mint Cocktails and Kitchen has a 65 seat patio that is a perfect place to relax and unwind.

"It's just a beautiful space to kind of unwind after a long day at work," says Mendez.

Great food, inspired drinks, and a dedicated staff ready to make any occasion feel special. It's an approach that Mint Cocktails & Kitchen hopes will make it a staple of the Niagara Street community for years to come.

"I think we want to just keep growing, expanding and bettering ourselves. We will see where this journey takes us," says Clancy.

