Labyrinth Press Company and Brazil Lounge have become community staples in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Labyrinth Press Company has established itself as a go-to spot for great food and a welcoming atmosphere in the heart of Jamestown, but the now full-service restaurant started with a much different vision.

"We started as a live music venue with a late night coffeehouse vibe," says Jeffrey James, who founded Labyrinth Press Company in 2007, "I found out that most of my income was coming through the lunch crowd, so we developed our menu to stay open so we could keep having these cool live music shows at night."

The live shows have stopped, but the evolution over the last 15 years at Labyrinth Press Company has been music to the ears of the Jamestown community.

The popular restaurant is now open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Labyrinth Press Company also boasts a full espresso bar and a creative vegan and vegetarian menu.

"Our food is more like vegetarian soul food. Nice and hearty. People come away full and happy," says James.

"We make it fresh in house every day," says Alexis Smith, Barista Manager at Labyrinth Press, "We put love into it and that is really what is keeping us going."

Smith says that the flatbreads, veggie burgers and salads are among the popular menu items. She says the cozy environment at Labyrinth Press only adds to the experience for customers.

"It's a perfect meeting place for travelers and community members. Good food, good vibes and nice music," said Smith.

The 'something for everyone' approach has created quite the following. To keep up with demand James and his team decided to expand the establishment's offerings by opening a full craft beer and wine bar right upstairs at Brazil Lounge.

"We brought a diverse selection of beers to Jamestown 10 years ago," says Alex Speer, Bar Manager at Brazil Lounge which opened in 2013 as 'Chautauqua County's Original Craft Beer and Wine Bar."

Visitors to Brazil Lounge can not only have their pick of 18 beers on tap, but also 100 different varieties of beer in bottles and cans, and more than 40 different types of wine sold by the glass.

"It's a great place to meet up with family and friends. A lot of dates. Just somewhere chill to catch up with people."

Great food, great drinks, and in the summertime outdoor seating for up to 50 people. It's an experience the team behind this ever evolving Jamestown staple is proud to serve up.

"When I think of our establishment, I think of us as a cornerstone of the community," said Smith.

"I've watched the town change so much over the last 15 years," said James. "When I first decided to open people were like 'oh really downtown? I haven't been downtown for years'. It just seems like it's really blossomed since then. It's great to be a part of it over the years."

Labyrinth Press Company and Brazil Lounge have continued plans to expand. So the next time you are in Chautauqua County make sure you take the time to enjoy this locally owned hotspot for yourself.