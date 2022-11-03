Clarksburg Cider Company is turning heads with approachable atmosphere and handcrafted beverages in Lancaster

LANCASTER (WKBW) — Laid out on a beautiful campus on the eastern edge of Lancaster you will find a family owned business offering handcrafted hard ciders, an inspired menu, and an atmosphere that will make you feel right at home.

If you haven't been to Clarksburg Cider Company, now is the time to treat yourself.

Jeff Russo A look inside the tap room at Clarksburg Cider Company in Lancaster

"Everyone likes that it's family friendly," says Michael Robb, CEO and Owner of Clarksburg Cider Company. "We have a large outdoor space. We are kids and dog friendly in the patio and the lawn. We have a beautiful atmosphere."

Clarksburg Cider Company Clarksburg Cider Company has plenty of patio and lawn space where families and dogs alike will feel right at home.

Founded in 2016, Clarksburg Cider Company opened its tap room at 4493 Walden Avenue in August of 2021.

"It was an idea that my father Larry had," says Robb. "He started his career in the wholesale nursery business and in retirement he wanted to do a lot more with his farm in Eden. He had Cornell come out and they said the soil was right for apples, so he decided to plant apple orchards."

Clarksburg Cider Larry Robb and his son Michael in an apple orchard. Clarksburg Cider Company focuses on the use of New York State apples and ingredients in all of its hard ciders.

Robb had just relocated back to Western New York with his family after years in Colorado when his father asked him if he wanted to be involved in the new business.

"He asked me if I wanted to start a hard cider company because it would a lot more fun than selling apples to grocery stores. I thought it was a great idea", Robb said with a smile.

The result is a stunning new space that is elevated but approachable where hard cider highlighted as a tasty alternative to beer and wine.

Clarksburg Cider Company A flight of hand-crafted hard ciders made by Clarksburg Cider Company

"It's crisp, it's refreshing. It's delicious," says Robb. "It's something sessionable. It's something that pairs very well with a variety of foods."

Every Clarksburg Cider is made on property proudly using apples and ingredients from across New York State.

"It just makes sense," says Head Cider Maker Edward Graves. "New York is such a great apple growing region."

Graves has been with Clarksburg Cider Company for two years.

Clarksburg Cider Company Edwards Graves is the Head Cider Maker at Clarksburg Cider Company



"I love making modern ciders," says Graves. "I love taking fruits and spices, and making combinations that people might say 'I don't know if it really works.' "

But it does, and the proof is a growing catalog of hard ciders for every palate that can now be found in grocery stores and bottle shops across most of Western New York.

There are some award winning creations as well.

Clarksburg Cider's Bourbon Barrel-Aged Mint Julip Cider won platinum honors at the 2022 Cider Craft Awards which invited entries from across the country.

Clarksburg Cider Company Clarksburg Cider's Bourbon Barrel-Aged Mint Julip Cider won platinum honors at the 2022 Cider Craft Awards

"It was a huge accomplishment when I submitted it to the competition," says Graves. "It tastes great. We set ourselves a part and did something interesting with our barrel-aged products." "I have to keep doing different things, trying to innovate as much as I can."

And that innovation carries over into the kitchen with an exceptional menu.

Clarksburg Cider Company The Reuben sandwich at Clarksburg Cider Company is a popular item on an expansive menu.



Visitors to Clarksburg Cider Company can feast on a variety of brick oven pizzas, handheld sandwiches, burgers and snacks. But the highlight of the menu may be the seasonal entrees created by Executive Chef Marc Wagner, which almost always give a tip of the cap to the house made ciders.

"We try and use cider like a French chef uses white wine," says Wagner, as he prepared Pasta Della Terra.

Jeff Russo Executive Chef Marc Wagner working on Pasta Della Terra inside the kitchen at Clarksburg Cider

Pasta Della Terra is hearty pasta dish that is enough to warm the soul on a cool day with caramelized mushrooms, leeks and spinach, served with a gorgonzola cream sauce. (editors note: it was incredible)

"Were are trying to make the food approachable and comfortable for people, so they know what they are going to get," says Wagner.

And before you leave Clarksburg Cider Company you have to head over to the bar to meet with Head Bartender Jamielynn Brydalski. Her creative cider cocktails leave customers coming back for more and have been celebrated across the country with her recipes published in a series of books.

Jeff Russo Head Bartender Jamielynn Brydalski is known for her award winning creative cocktails inspired by the house made hard cider.

Clarksburg Cider Company. It's a growing community staple, with a welcoming atmosphere, great food and creative cocktails. All inspired by award winning hard cider.

"We would like to see Clarksburg Cider continue to grow", says Robb. "Expand across New York State and out of state. Start regionally and expand. The sky's the limit for Clarksburg Cider."