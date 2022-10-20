Buffalo Kitchen Club adds a new modern vibe and delicious menu to the Elmwood Village

BUFFALO (WKBW) — There is a new Elmwood Village hotspot, with a modern feel, that is perfect for a date night or a family gathering.

Buffalo Kitchen Club located at 431 Elmwood Avenue has only been open for a few weeks, but is already making a big impression in one of Buffalo's most celebrated neighborhoods.

"It's been a wild start already," says Shawn McGee, "I feel like Elmwood has really embraced us."

Jeff Russo Buffalo Kitchen Club opened on October 8th after being delayed by the pandemic.

McGee owns Buffalo Kitchen Club with his wife Raelean. The couple were high school sweethearts at Sweet Home High School. The restaurant held it's grand opening on October 8th.

"We are really excited for people to see what we are all about," says Raelean. "During the week we have lunch and dinner. On Saturday and Sunday we are featuring our brunch with live jazz music."

Lou Chilleli Buffalo Kitchen Club is owned by Raelean and Shawn McGee. The couple were high school sweethearts at Sweet Home High School.

Buffalo Kitchen Club was hoping to open more than two years ago, but was put on hold because of the pandemic. The couple says the pause was frustrating but gave them time to figure out the perfect atmosphere for their new restaurant.

"We love bringing our kids to restaurants, but we also love going on date nights," says Shawn. "Our biggest thing was to find a hybrid to be able to do both."

And that hybrid vibe is evident as soon as you walk in the door. After all, Buffalo Kitchen Club is a true family affair.

Jeff Russo Customers will feel right at home with the welcoming atmosphere at Buffalo Kitchen Club

"It's me and my wife. My father, my sister-in-law, my brother-in-law and my other sister", says Shawn. "They say it takes a village. It really takes a village."

Buffalo Kitchen Club Buffalo Kitchen Club is a family owned and operated restaurant at 431 Elmwood Avenue

"Just to be able to have something as a family, and achieve it all together. It's great to work together. It brings us closer", says Ashley Booker, Shawn's older sister.

The result is not only a modern atmosphere but some incredible food including everything from handhelds, wings and steaks, to pasta and seafood.

"Our famous dish is our fried lobster. It might change your life", says Shawn.

Jeff Russo The Friend Lobster appetizer has already become very popular at Buffalo Kitchen Club

That fried lobster dish is one of the inspired creations from Chef Dwight Land.

"I cook every dish like it's going to my mom," says Chef Land. "She is a super important person in my life. If she is satisfied, everyone else will be satisfied."

Jeff Russo Chef Dwight Land is the mastermind behind the menu at Buffalo Kitchen Club. Here he is holding up his Paella dish which includes shrimp, clams, king crab and saffron rice.

One taste and you know that Chef Land's mother must be beaming.

My photographer Lou Chilleli and I also sampled the Drunken Garlic Shrimp, and the Paella which included clams, king crab and saffron rice. All three dishes were fantastic.

Jeff Russo The Paella dish at Buffalo Kitchen Club

Looking for drink to wash down your meal? Head to the bar where bartender Joe Caruana will be happy to serve you one of the many specialty drinks on the menu.

Lou Chilleli Bartender Joe Caruana crafts a variety of specialty drinks. Many of the cocktails are named after family friends. (Yes this one has a small rubber duckie on top)

Mix in live music and a karaoke night, and Buffalo Kitchen Club has the perfect recipe for a new restaurant demanding attention.

Buffalo Kitchen Club also plans to one day offer customers memberships to the restaurant that will allow holders to get discounts on drinks, and access to an exclusive menu.

Buffalo Kitchen Club The team at Buffalo Kitchen Club on Elmwood Avenue

"The hope is to bring my artistic flair and a vision for the restaurant, and make a name, and become a staple on Elmwood," says Shawn.

With that in mind, there is no question that the family owned and operated Buffalo Kitchen Club is off to a strong start.

