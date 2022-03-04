Believe in Buffalo: Unique bed and breakfast and event space in North Collins is a labor of love for local couple

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Looking for a unique bed and breakfast and event space in Western New York? The Marienthal Country Inn in North Collins might be the place for you.

Eden natives Louise and Vincent Vacco have spent more than a decade transforming the historic St. Mary's Church in North Collins into a community event center, with overnight accommodations.

Jeff Russo The Marienthal Country Inn offers space inside a renovated former church for weddings and events in North Collins

"We host all types of events here, workshops, retreats and weddings," says Louise.

The project has been a labor of love for the Vaccos, who have been married for more than 40 years.

"It's a woman owned business. I am the owner, and he is my employee," Louise said, while pointing to Vincent, as the couple laughed out loud.

Jeff Russo Louise and Vincent Vacco run the Marienthal Country Inn in North Collins. The couple has been married for more than 40 years.

Louise and Vincent purchased the former country church on Langford Road in July of 2007, when it closed after 150 years of operation.

"The church was here for close to 160 years," said Vincent. "It started out as Methodist, then the Catholics came in and expanded it and took it over."

The Vaccos have worked over the last 14 years to bring the former church, rectory and convent, back to life. All while keeping an eye on the historical past of the buildings by reusing everything they could from the original buildings.

"Original windows, paneling, the wooden beams up in the choir loft, everything is original from the 1800s," said Vincent.

The inn, which has a total of nine rooms, offers accommodations for individuals or groups. There have been art classes, cooking classes and even a gathering of romance novel writers on the property.

Marienthal Country Inn Visitors can book accommodations in one the nine rooms available at the Marienthal Country Inn.

Adding to the uniqueness of the space is that much of the art inside the Marienthal Country Inn has been painted by Louise, who also cooks a homemade breakfast everyday for overnight guests.

"We try and use as much local as we can," said Louise. "All of our baked goods and breads are homemade".

Marienthal Country Inn Louise Vacco cooks a homemade breakfast for guests everyday.

Add in the lighthearted humor of Vince, who always has jokes at the ready for guests, and the result is a wonderful of combination of past and present.

So if you are looking for cozy weekend accommodations, an event space for a wedding or class, or just creative inspiration, the Marienthal Country Inn has plenty to offer.

"It's the coziness, the atmosphere, the food," said Louise. "It's my jokes," added Vincent, as the couple laughed.

