Believe in Buffalo: Owner of Mane Haus in Cheektowaga is following her dreams one hair style at a time.

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Sometimes you just have to follow your dreams. Mane Haus, a new salon on William Street in Cheektowaga, is a great example of that approach.

The welcoming salon with a fun atmosphere is the brainchild of Buffalo native Kelsey Regan, who opened Mane Haus six months ago. "We are trying to blend new styles and old styles", says Kelsey.

Jeff Wick Kelsey Regan, owner and stylist at Mane Haus, works on coloring a clients hair at her new salon in Cheektowaga.

"My maiden name was Main, and I thought it was a fun play on words because 'mane' like a lion's mane for hair, and I was doing it out of my house. So Mane Haus, but house in German. I'm mostly German heritage".

The house is significant because when the pandemic hit Kelsey was forced to work from home. In November of 2021 she decided to take a leap of faith, leave the salon she was with, and open up a place of her own.

Jeff Wick Mane Haus salon opened on William Street in Cheektowaga in November of 2021

"Let me be honest. I was terrified," said Kelsey. "I thought I wasn't going to be able to do it. Thought it was going to be a really crazy adventure. Everything fell into place. That's how I knew it was right."

Kelsey says business at Mane Haus is off to a great start thanks in part to her motivated team. Step inside and you'll find associate stylist Ariel Cecchini, Savannah the beagle, and Kelsey's husband Sam, who is also known as "The Yeti Barber".

Jeff Wick Sam Regan, also known as 'The Yeti Barber', gets to work on a haircut for one of his clients.

"We are not co-owners, she actually charges me rent," Sam said with a laugh, who was given the nickname "Yeti" from a family member. "It's the best. I work with my best friend everyday. We sleep and breathe hair. That's what we do," Sam added.

"We do everything from hair cuts to beard trims, to hair extensions, to creative color and traditional color," said Kelsey. And visitors can get as creative as they would like.

During our visit one of Kelsey's clients Veronica was in the chair having her hair colored blue. "Neon bright blue, with a pop of white in the bang," said Kelsey. "I like making people feel beautiful, I like the conversations. It's rewarding."

Mane Haus Mane Haus inspires clients to get as creative as they would like with color.

And Kelsey hopes that Mane Haus salon not only becomes a go-to spot for great hair, but also encourages others to follow their dreams.

"When someone says you are just a hairstylist, you're really not. You can be a friend, you can be a mentor, you can help people that are newer." "I want people to know you can do it and it's really not as scary as I thought it would be."