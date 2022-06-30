BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a cool new space right across the street from the Buffalo Zoo offering kids, adults and families a creative outlet and a break from the day-to-day grind. Sound good? Well, Making Waves Art Studio on Parkside Avenue might be the perfect place for you.

"I find that art creates connection through people making art together," says Katie Hujer, the owner of Making Waves Art Studio. "I want to see a lot of smiling faces. Once participating I want them to just feel at home and just in the moment."

Making Waves Art Studio Visitors of all ages can participate in a variety of creative projects at Making Waves Art Studio

The art studio offers a variety of classes and workshops. And also "Drop In" art making sessions where families can simply stop in, get a break from the screens, and let the creativity flow. "I find that kids when they are making art are generally really happy," adds Hujer.

Making Waves Art Studio Making Waves Art Studio has several different work spaces for both the young and young at heart to explore their creativity.

Making Waves Art Studio is a passion project for Hujer who evolved from an art teacher, to a stay-at-home mom, to an entrepreneur.

"I taught for a total of ten years. Then I was going to stay home for a year when I had my first baby. Then I had a second baby, then a third baby, all in thirty-six months. So I decided with my husband that it was time for a transition. Then the pandemic hit. So I was home for another couple years. During the pandemic I was inspired to start doing something with my passion, my expertise and my background again," said Hujer.

Jeff Wick Making Waves Art Studio opened in April and offers art classes and workshops for all ages at 285 Parkside Avenue in Buffalo.

That inspiration led to Hujer creating art boxes for families during the pandemic that she sold online, and at local markets and festivals. She now ships them across the country through a subscription service. And that focus on enrichment activities carries over to Making Waves.

Jeff Wick 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo and owner Katie Hujer show off their work at Making Waves Art Studio

"I started taking oil painting and drawing lessons when I was five. Similar to this I took classes in a studio space setting from a very early age. It was always part of my identity. I wanted to share with others. I went into art education. Now I'm hoping to recreate that for kids in Buffalo," said Hujer.

Making Waves Art Studio is hosting several art camps for kids this summer. The space is also available for birthday parties.

