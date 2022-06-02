'His + His Studio' is sharing passion for jewelry design and education in an inclusive space

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Have you ever wanted to make your own piece of jewelry? 'His + His Studio', in the heart of Buffalo's Five Points Neighborhood, is the perfect place to start.

The new interactive design studio is located at 44 Brayton Street and offers jewelry workshops of all levels, for all to experience.

Jeff Russo His + His Studio is located at 44 Brayton Street in Buffalo

"Our mission here is to supply a safe space for all, where we can come together as a community, and make jewelry", 'His + His' co-owner Vince Pontillo-Verrastro told 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo. "We offer ring making workshops, earring design, wax carving and wax casting. If anyone wants to just hammer out a ring band, this is the place to do it."

Vince opened 'His + His Studio' with his husband Aric Verrastro in March. The couple met in a jewelry class at SUNY Buffalo State College and have been married for 10 years. Both have earned Master of Fine Arts degrees in metalsmithing and jewelry design, and are passionate about passing on their years of experience and teaching their craft.

Instagram Aric and Vine Verrastro are the co-owners of His+His Studio

"We are a couple of jewelers and we absolutely love sharing what we are doing with the public", said Vince. "Our slogan here is inclusively queer design. We are inclusive first, and that means inclusive for all."

Workshops range in price from $100 to $250. Ring workshops take around two hours to complete. "I want everyone stepping in this space to feel jazzed about the opportunity to make a piece by hand, and be as hands on, or hands off, as they want to be.

Jeff Russo His + His Studio offers interactive workshops on how to make your own piece of jewelry. Here Vince Pontillo-Verrastro is getting ready to solder the seam of a silver ring.

The studio also has an offering of handmade jewelry designed by Vince and Aric with prices that are affordable and accessible.

"This platform allows me the space to democratize contemporary jewelry and lead by example", said Vince. "That you don't have to be born with a silver spoon in your mouth to become a goldsmith. I hold that near and dear to my heart."

Authors note: Vince patiently walked me through every step of making a silver ring from sizing, to shaping and soldering. It was easy and a ton of fun. Thanks Vince - JR