Believe in Buffalo: Ginger Snap Patisserie brings a taste of Paris and more to Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — From a dessert case packed with goodies and French pastries, to the smell of fresh coffee brewing, walk into the new Ginger Snap Patisserie on East Quaker Street in Orchard Park and your mood instantly sweetens.

Jeff Russo The Ginger Snap Patisserie offers a wide range of baked goods including French classics.

"I just wanted to open up a place that was bright and happy and modern," says owner and pastry chef Sara Reynolds. "At the end of the day it's a bakery with delicious things like cookies and brownies. Everything that makes people smile. We wanted the environment to match that."

Jeff Russo Owner and Pastry Chef Sara Reynolds prepares a breakfast sandwich made on a fresh croissant bun that is made in house daily.

Reynolds is a native of East Aurora, and graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park. Three years ago she decided to return to her roots to share her years of knowledge and culinary expertise. The Ginger Snap Patisserie opened in March.

"I have a degree in baking and pastry arts. In that degree I learned a lot about classic European techniques. I really wanted to use those skills that I have in my back pocket. I was able to do that by opening a place that not only serves American baked goods, but also more elegant elevated desserts," said Reynolds.

Ginger Snap Patisserie The dessert case at the Ginger Snap Patisserie is always filled with goodies baked each day on premises.

It's the customers who benefit. And it's not only the incredible pastries that keep people coming back for more. The Ginger Snap Patisserie also offers a lunch menu that includes soups, sandwiches and salads. Breakfast items are made using buns baked in-house daily. The egg and cheese sandwich on a fresh croissant bun was a popular item during our visit.

Ginger Snap Patisserie Breakfast sandwiches are made on a Croissant Bun which are baked fresh daily.

So if you are looking for a little bit of everything, for everyone the Ginger Snap Patisserie aims to please, as the new hot spot looks to establish itself as a neighborhood staple in the Southtowns.

"I love living in this community. We have really improved the walkability of the neighborhood by opening up where we are. I just love that the people of Orchard Park have been really excited to welcome us is a way that is really unique. That we are doing breakfast and lunch, but also in a really fun atmosphere"

Ginger Snap Patisserie The Ginger Snap Patisserie also offers custom made cakes and desserts.

The Ginger Snap Patisserie is located at 6572 East Quaker Street in Orchard Park and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 7am to 4pm, and Sunday from 8am to 2pm.