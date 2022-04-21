Believe in Buffalo: Family behind Tap Truck Buffalo is expanding mobile refreshment business in WNY

EAST AURORA (WKBW) — It's the cold beverage cruiser, in a classic truck, that has been quenching the thirst of Western New Yorkers. Now the family behind Tap Truck Buffalo is expanding it's mobile refreshment business.

Paige Huetter of East Aurora is the owner of Tap Truck Buffalo. Huetter secured the license for "Frankie", a classic truck retrofitted to serve beverages, through Tap Truck USA last March. "We are a mobile beverage catering service," says Huetter. " 'Frankie' is our 1950 Ford. She is our mobile beverage dispenser"

Tap Truck Buffalo "Frankie" is a 1950 Ford Truck that has been retrofitted with six beverage taps that can be set up at any event or festival.

For more than a year Huetter and her family have been rolling "Frankie the Ford" to dozens of weddings, corporate events and private parties. Beverage package options include the choice of everything from domestic and local beer, to hard ciders, kombucha, and even lemonade.

"We have done weddings, we have done a funeral, we have done baby showers. Anything under the sun", said Huetter. "There is really no limit. We have a lot of flexibility with what we can do."

Tap Truck Buffalo is truly a family affair. Paige's children often help with set-up and clean-up for events. Paige's mother Lynn is her business partner.

Jeff Russo Paige Huetter, and her mother Lynn, are the owners of Tap Truck Buffalo and Our Ice Cream Truck

"I'm the coordinator of special projects. I'm the gofer", said Lynn Huetter with a laugh. "I like the chaos and the fun".

"We wanted something different, something fun, " added Paige. "I have three young kids. I wanted the flexibility of being a part of their lives and adventures. Being able to coach a million sports like I am and still have fun. Something they can be involved in when they get older".

So what's an obvious way to expand from a beer truck? Ice Cream of course. The Huetter's recently purchased five ice cream trucks from Mr. Cool, added some fresh paint, and will roll out the new "Our Ice Cream Truck" this summer.

Jeff Russo The Huetter family purchased five Ice Cream Trucks from Mr. Cool and will be rolling out "Our Ice Cream Truck" this summer.

"They will be for hire for private events, but we will also be doing some street vending" says Paige. " We will be cruising the streets, have that sound, the kids will be running. We will be able to meet more communities in Buffalo."

Tap Truck Buffalo and the new Our Ice Cream Trucks. Refreshment on wheels set to bring plenty of smiles with the weather finally getting nicer.

"Just to have fun. Just to build something. Bring back some light to what have been a very dark couple of years."