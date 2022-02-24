Believe in Buffalo: Craft beer and resiliency on tap at Nickel City Brewz in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nickel City Brewz in the Village of Depew is a beer lovers paradise. The tap room and can shop offers enthusiasts a huge selection of local and regional options, along with a great story of resiliency.

Co-owners Brian and Bridgette Zittel had planned for years to tap into the craft beer boom happening in Western New York but when they finally made the move they were faced with the almost immediate challenge of a global pandemic.

"We ended up striking a deal and getting the key to this place on March 3rd, 2020," said Brian Zittel. "Two weeks later 'you know what' hit the fan."

Still, the husband and wife team pushed forward with construction hoping the pandemic would last only a couple of months. "Here we are still dealing with it almost two years later," said Zittel.

WKBW Nickel City Brewz in Depew offers customers a coffee house type atmosphere for beer

Zittel says Nickel City Brewz was able to navigate the shutdowns and restrictions during the pandemic with the help of "very good support from the local clientele" and the ability to use a "crowler" canning machine at the establishment to offer the variety of the beers on tap through online orders and pickup.

As the restrictions pulled back, the Zittel's pushed forward, offering customers a community atmosphere with a selection of beer from not only local breweries, but also hard to find regional and international varieties.

"We specialize in rotating different craft beer options. If you come in once every two weeks you are going to find twenty new draft options. If you come in once a month, forty new options," added Zittel. "It's kind of a social place to come. It's like a coffee house but you get to have a different flavors of beer."

WKBW Beer enthusiasts can also take part in cornhole tournaments at Nickel City Brewz in Depew

Nickel City Brewz also offers flights of beer and specials, add in a "Meet the Brewer" tasting series, trivia nights and cornhole, and you have a beer community staple in the making.

"Anything that is out there, that I feel it's time to introduce Depew and Lancaster to, we bring it in"