Believe in Buffalo: Carousel celebrates 25 years as 'a shop with cottage charm' in Williamsville

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Step inside Carousel and prepare to get swept away. The "shop with cottage charm" on Main Street in Williamsville is filled wall to wall with treasures.

"I love to call this retail therapy," says owner Laura Scalfani. "You come in and you smell the candles. I always have a candle burning for the day. Listen to the music, take a breath, and take your time looking around."

Jeff Wick

Carousel is laid out inside a turn of a century farmhouse and offers shoppers a variety of vintage goods, high-end consignments, antiques, jewelry, decor and many locally made items.

"I always say there is a little bit of everything for everyone", says Scalfani. "You never know what you are going to find".

Still many shoppers come in looking for Carousel's large selection of new and used women's clothing and accessories.

Jeff Wick Carousel has a large selection of new and gently used women's clothing and accessories.

"In addition to saving some money, I think people love the idea of being able to go in and look at consignment," says Scalfani. "It's kind of like treasure hunting."

This weekend Carousel is marking a major milestone. The shop is celebrating 25 years in business and the Williamsville staple has something special planned.

Jeff Wick "I like to say we have a little bit of everything, for everyone" says Carousel owner Laura Scalfani.

"We are having a local makers market," says Scalfani. "We have thirteen fellow women owned small businesses. I am just offering space to them. Giving back to the community. Helping small businesses out."

The celebration will also include a food truck and giveaways. Scalfani believes its a perfect way to mark a quarter century as a small business.

"It means a lot to me. I'm really humbled, really blessed to do this. I love what I do. Very grateful."