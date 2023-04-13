Aurora Players Theatre has been providing access to affordable community theater since 1935

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nestled away inside Hamlin Park in East Aurora is a magical place that has been presenting live, affordable theater for close to 90 years.

Since 1935, The Aurora Players Theater has been anchored in the belief that producing and enjoying theater should be accessible to all. It's a mission that continues today.

Aurora Players Aurora Players Theater produces between three and five shows a year and has been bringing live, affordable theater to the community since 1935.

Jeff Wick Set design has begun for the upcoming performance of Butterflies are Free. The comedy/drama will be produced at Aurora Players Theater in June.

"Aurora Players is an intimate theater," says Laurie Oravec, President of the Board of Directors, "It was intended to not only bring theater to this community, and surrounding communities, but also to provide a place for people who love theater. Actors, directors, stage managers, people who like to build sets, we want to provide a venue for them to exercise their love of theater."

Jeff Wick Laurie Oravec, Board President of Aurora Players, speaks with 7 New Anchor/Reporter Jeff Russo about the celebrated history of the theater.

It's a mission that dates back to 1935 with a group of friends and a drama club. Some of the first productions were performed at the then open-air Roycroft Pavillion which has evolved over the years into an enclosed 205 seat theater. The venue produces upwards of five shows a season.

Aurora Town Historians Office/Aurora Players Theater Early performances for the Aurora Players were held inside the open air Roycroft Pavilion. The venue has evolved over the years into an enclosed theater with 205 seats.

Perhaps the most incredible part of this hidden gem is that The Aurora Players Theater is completely run by volunteers from the actors on stage, to folks who run the snack bar, to the directors behind the scenes.

"This is a very special place," says Tom Durham, who has been a part of dedicated group of volunteers at the the theater since 1967.

"We have done a play, at least one, every single year since 1935, all the way through World War 2" says Durham, "We actually got a play in, in the beginning of 2020, and our next play was the fall of 2021, so we have never missed a full year. Quite a lot of longevity."

Jeff Wick Tim Musial and Tom Durham have been involved with Aurora Players for years. The theater is completely run a dedicated group of volunteers and is looking to add more.

"One of the key aspects of Aurora Players is the family aspect," says Tim Musial, who has been a performer at the theater, and is now the vice president on the theater's board of directors, "My kids have done plays here, my kids did 'Project Stage' which is a summer program that we run for school aged kids to give them an introduction to theater."

And if you've been looking for added reason to visit this Western New York gem, a familiar face will be on stage later this month.

7 News Reporter Mike Randall will be performing "Mark Twain Live" at Aurora Playerson April 29th, and April 30th.

Aurora Players Theater Beloved local television personality and meteorologist, Mike Randall, brings one of America's greatest authors and humorists to life with his critically acclaimed one-man production of 'Mark Twain Live'. Randall will be performing at the Aurora Players Theater on April 29th and 30th.



"The audience can expect to see me as Mark Twain, this is my 51st year as the great man himself," said Randall who has performed several times in East Aurora, "It's just a beautiful little theater and it's wonderful that they are still going after all these years."

Still going after all these years, with plans to keep the stage lights on at The Aurora Players Theater for generations to come.

"The hope is that we continue on, and on, and on for decades, and continue to transfer our love to the younger generations" says Oravec.

Tickets for all schools are $17.00 as the theater continues it's tradition of making its performances accessible for all.

The theater will have performances of Butterflies Are Free, a comedy/drama, by Leonard Gershe, running throughout June.

The Aurora Players Theater is also looking to add more volunteers. If you have a love of theater, or simply want to help this community staple, you can find more information here.

