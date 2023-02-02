Alchemy Wine & Beer is expanding on successful chemistry in Hamburg

HAMBURG (WKBW) — It's the refreshing take on the traditional wine bar that has been turning heads in the Village of Hamburg, and now Alchemy Wine & Beer is looking to expand.

Jeff Wick Alchemy Wine & Beer is located at 20 Union Street in Hamburg



Anne McIntosh and Nicole Casell, the co-owners of Alchemy Wine & Beer, tell 7 News that they have recently purchased land in Chautauqua County that will be known as "Alchemy Acres".

"It's a large 64-acre property out toward Chautauqua, it's in Portland," says Casell, "That's our venture into grape farming, but we plan to host a large flower farm and event space eventually out that way."

Alchemy Wine & Beer The team behind Alchemy Wine & Beer has now purchased 64-acres of land in Chautauqua County for a vineyard and flower farm. The flowers grown will be available for special events and on a grab-and-go basis in Hamburg.

The decision to expand into agriculture speaks to the success that the two long time friends have had in Hamburg.

Alchemy Wine & Beer originally opened in 2018 with McIntosh and Casell looking to recreate the relaxed atmosphere that they experienced at a backyard wine bar during a bachelorette trip to New Orleans.

Jeff Russo Alchemy Wine and Beer offers a selection of carefully curated wines and beers inside a comfortable and relaxed space in Hamburg

"We were just super inspired by it," says Casell. "We were drinking Bordeaux and super great wines, but at a plastic patio table, under a willow tree. . . . All of the girls liked the atmosphere so much that we ended up cancelling our entire day of plans and stayed at that place for probably 8 hours."

Alchemy Wine & Beer has taken that relaxed concept and added its own spin.

Rachel Sweeney Nicole Cassel and Anne McIntosh are longtime friends that left their corporate jobs to open Alchemy Wine & Beer in Hamburg in 2018

"When you walk in I don't want you to think of your traditional wine bar with white table cloths, that is stuffy and stodgy, we want it to be young, cool and hip." says McIntosh. "You grab your own bottle of wine, stay as long as you like, drink as much or little as you want. We can cork it. You can take it home. It's been amazing."

Jeff Wick Visitors to Alchemy Wine & Beer can choose from a carefully curated selection of more than 75 wines and 50 beers at the bar in Hamburg.

"We lean into all the craft beverages," added Casell, "smaller boutique brands that you are not going to see in the big box stores."

Customers can choose from a carefully curated list of 75 wines and 50 beers. There are also craft cocktails available, and if bubbles are your thing, Alchemy has Prosecco on tap.

Jeff Wick Prosecco on tap is the top seller at Alchemy Wine & Beer in Hamburg

"We are the number one seller of kegged Prosecco wine outside of New York City," says McIntosh. "We sell 200 kegs of Prosecco a year."

Adding to the experience is a "build your own charcuterie board" station where you can select the cheeses, meats and crackers that you like, and they are plated and brought to your table.

Jeff Russo Visitors to Alchemy Wine & Beer can not only pick from a selection of fine wines, but also "build your own" charcuterie board that will be plated and served at your table.

It's an approach that has made Alchemy Wine & Beer one of the go to destinations for events in the Southtowns. The space welcomed more than 75 events in 2022 including wedding showers, baby showers, drag shows and craft classes.

"We can't tell you the number of times people have booked engagement parties with us and say 'Our first date was at Alchemy now we are getting married', says Casell, "then a year later 'we want you to host our baby shower here', or a bridal shower here."

Anchorage + Change Photography Alchemy Wine & Beer hosted more than private 75 events in 2022 with the space becoming extremely popular for wedding and baby showers.

It is that demand for events that led the team to purchase the land for "Alchemy Acres."

The flowers that are grown there will be available for private events, weddings and showers, as well as on a grab and go basis inside the bar during the spring.

Alchemy Wine & Beer The flowers grown on the farm at the new Alchemy Acres in Chautauqua County will be available for events and on a "grab and go" basis at Alchemy Wine & Beer in Hamburg

Alchemy can now also take the show on the road with a fleet of mobile bubble bars that make stops at a large number of farmers markets and events throughout the warmer months.

All of this with McIntosh and Casell both raising young families. The friends have a total of 5 children under the age of 6 between them while still finding the time to run a successful business that continues to grow.

"I think we have achieved what we set out to do, created a community space that is relaxed not pretentious," says McIntosh.

Jeff Russo Customers at Alchemy Wine & Beer will be welcomed with a relaxed atmosphere that is putting a new spin on the traditional wine bar.

"I would just want people to have a fun time here," added Casell, "To look back on a time at Alchemy, a party attended, an event, or just a Friday night and say wow that was a nice night and a really fun time."

Alchemy Wine & Beer is open Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. until close. The bar does not take reservations but encourages parties larger than 10 to call ahead.