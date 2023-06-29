A symphony for the senses; Beautiful lavender fields and a unique experience await you at Kin Loch Farmstead

CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Laid out on 30 acres in the heart of Niagara County is a dream-like setting where fields of lavender welcome you to whisk away the stresses of your day.

Kin Loch Farmstead is a lavender farm and barn venue in Cambria, New York. If haven't made the trip the next few weeks are the perfect time to visit.

Jeff Russo The lavender fields at Kin Loch Farmstead will whisk your worries away with nine different varieties growing on more than 2500 plants. U-Pick harvest season at the farm begins on Friday, July 7th.

"We bought this farm six years ago. It was a soy field. Then we started the process of transforming it into a lavender farm and building the barn. This is now our fifth year of being open," says Alex Plante, the owner of Kin Loch Farmstead.

Lavender is an aromatic plant that is often used to treat stress, anxiety, and restlessness. It's also beautiful when it blooms.

Jeff Russo Kin Loch Farmstead is in it's 5th year of operating as a lavender farm in Cambria, New York.

"I just love it on a personal level," says Plante, "I've taken a lot of soap making, candle making, lotion making type classes in my life as a personal hobby. I would always use lavender because it was a favorite scent of mine. I also enjoy the taste of lavender. I make lavender lemonade, lavender lattes, lavender cocktails and cookies. So I like it for the topical, beauty, cosmetic reason and also the taste of it."

To celebrate that love of lavender Kin Loch Farmstead grows 9 different varieties using more than 2500 lavender plants.

Jeff Russo Kin Loch Farmstead specializes in English and French lavender.

"There are over 400 different types of lavender that usually fall into about 40 families of lavender. We grow English and French," says Plante, who added that growing conditions in our region don't support all varieties. "The reason we purchased this specific piece of land is because this land used to be covered by Lake Ontario. So the lake left a lot of sand deposits and lavender loves sand."

Western New York is coming up on harvest season for lavender and it's an experience that anyone can enjoy. Kin Loch Farmstead is set to offer its 5th season of "U-Pick" lavender set for six weekend days starting on July 7th.

Kin Loch Farmstead Kin Loch Farmstead offers a unique "U-Pick" lavender experience starting on Friday, July 7th

"I think people are just interested to experience what it's like in a lavender field," says Plante, "The smell is really nice. It's pretty, and you can use it. So when people do harvest it, and take it home, you can use that for cooking, crafting or just to have a beautiful bouquet."

The idea for Kin Loch Farm started when Alex decided to leave her corporate job in advertising and move with her husband and young family from New York City to Western New York.

Kin Loch Farmstead Alex Plante and her family moved from New York City to Western New York six years ago. Plante left a corporate job in marketing to start Kin Loch Farmstead with her husband.

"As soon as we moved to the Buffalo area I wanted to find a farm," says Plante, "I just had this idea to start a lavender farm so I could have a job where I was working outside, working with my hands, rather than at a computer."

The Big Apple's loss has been Cambria's gain.

Kin Loch Farmstead also offers a stunning modern barn for weddings, private events and educational experiences.

Kin Loch Farmstead Kin Loch Farmstead also offers a modern barn that serves as an event space. The barn has hosted many small weddings and private parties.

"So small weddings, birthday parties, graduation parties, we do a lot of that. We also host classes in the barn. do yoga, we do candle making and wreath making. Just fun creative, usually land inspired classes."

Kin Loch Farm The farm also offers a variety of classes including "Lavender Yoga"

Next spring Kin Loch Farmstead will look to the future with plans to add wine into the mix.

"Our goal next year with adding grapes is exciting," says Plante, "We are on the Niagara Wine Trail so we know that grapes grow well here. We are excited to start experimenting with making our own wine."

So if you are looking for a unique experience, take the trip to Kin Loch Farmstead for a relaxing break from your day-to-day.

"It's really nice to work with your hands and be outside," says Plante. "Everyone is so stuck on screens and obsessed with their phones. I think just to get outside and enjoy nature is really special and important."

