Believe in Buffalo: Brothers Restaurant and Bar is a hometown success story

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a family affair at one of Buffalo's newest restaurants. Brothers Romone Anderson and Ronnie Dubose have joined forces to open Brothers Restaurant and Bar on Ellicott Street in their hometown.

"It started as a small vision of us putting things together and figuring out how we can make this into a reality," says Anderson. "It's very rewarding because it's been a long time that I wanted to do something like this," added Dubose.

Brothers Romone Anderson and Ronnie Dubose outside new Brothers Restaurant and Bar on Ellicott Street in Buffalo.

The brothers grew up together in the Queen City and compliment each other well in an effort to find success in an often difficult business.

Dubose has a background in business and tech. Anderson has spent decades climbing the ranks in Buffalo restaurants. He's moved from dishwasher, to line cook, to now being an executive chef in his own place.

"Coming up I new that passion for," said Anderson. "It's something I really wanted to do. I wanted to learn. I said let me go to culinary school. Let me learn as much as I can learn."

And it's the customers that have benefited. Brothers started out as a take-out spot on Hertel Avenue, but quickly outgrew the space. The duo then transformed that popularity into a full service restaurant and bar with a private dining area that sits right on the edge of Buffalo's theater district.

"Coming from the east side of Buffalo, like you said, and having those staple restaurants like Gigi's, Mattie's and Dot's Kitchen, we grew up on that," says Dubose. "We want to take that experience and stuff like it was then, and take it to another level."

Sign outside the new Brothers Restaurant and Bar on Ellicott Street in Buffalo.

The expansive menu at Brothers Restaurant and Bar reflects that "another level" approach with options for everyone.

Anderson was busy in the kitchen cranking out everything from wings and burgers, to sandwiches and pasta, and several signature dishes, including braised oxtail over rice.

Braised oxtail over rice is one of the signature dishes at Brothers Restaurant and Bar. It is served with two sides and cornbread.

"From my background, and the places I've worked, I feel like I can cook anything in the world," said Anderson. "If you like it, I can make it, that's how creative I am. I don't stick to one style at all."

Romone Anderson and Ronnie Dubose turning a life long relationship and passion for food into a hometown success story.

"I mean it's amazing," says Anderson. "You bring that feeling, that service and that food. And it's in your hometown."

