Behind the scenes: The Fourth of July means it's showtime for Skylighters Fireworks

BUFFALO — It's show time for Matt Shaw and his crew at Skylighters Fireworks. Preparations continue for 59 fireworks shows through the weekend all over Western New York.

Two of the biggest shows Wednesday night are the Independence Day celebrations with the Buffalo Bisons and Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra as well as the Newfane Bicentennial.

Shaw showed 7 News Senior Reporter Maki Becker around the home base of his operations where tens of thousands of pounds of fireworks were being loaded into trucks.

He showed how the fireworks are loaded into mortars and then launched into the air. It’s all coordinated through wires and computers.

Shaw also said when it comes to weather in Western New York, Skylighters is prepared.

“Summertime in Western New York -- high humidity, always chance of a rain. But you know, we're prepared for it,” he said.

You can find a full list of fireworks shows across WNY here.