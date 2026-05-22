Bees are swarming across Western New York. Here's what you need to know.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Swarms of bees are showing up across Western New York, and local beekeepers say there is no reason to panic.

Videos of the swarms have been circulating on social media, with some people comparing the sight to a plague. But experts say the bees are simply on the move, looking for a new home.

Amy Barkley of Snowy Brook Farm was recently called to remove a colony resting under a picnic table in Orchard Park.

Sandra Larsen/Amy Barkley Unusual places bees have swarmed in WNY - including in a Vespa and under a picnic table.

"We're looking at a nice-sized swarm about the size of a kick-ball — under this picnic table," Barkley said.

Barkley relocated the bees by scooping them into a box designed for bees, and bringing them back to her farm.

She says this year's swarm season started earlier than usual.

"Prior to this year, I have not seen swarm calls this early. About 4-5 weeks ago we had that warmup — and that caused the bees to go out and forage," Barkley said.

Beekeeper Sandra Larsen has also been busy responding to swarm calls. She was called to an apartment complex on Bryant Street in Buffalo, and to another location where bees had tunneled inside a man's Vespa.

"We are in the middle of an apartment complex on Bryant Street in Buffalo — so this is where these guys are hanging out," Larsen said.

"I got there and I heard the hum — they had tunneled all the way into his Vespa," Larsen said.

Larsen made a Facebook post with a photo of what a swarm looks like and included her phone number, asking people to call her to move the bees instead of trying to eliminate them themselves. The post was shared hundreds of times.

"I just put my phone number there and I said if you see this call me — it doesn't stop. It's still non-stop. My phone probably rings two, three dozen times a day," Larsen said.

Larsen says the response is a sign that people are beginning to understand how important bees are.

"Growing up in the city and being in Cheektowaga - suburbia - we're not used to that. If a bee swarm shows up — you're buying something and you're getting rid of it. Please don't kill them. Let us come help you — and we can bring them back to our apiary and give them a home," she said.

At Snowy Brook Farm, Barkley is caring for a number of the bee colonies she has rescued this season.

WKBW Beekeepers looking over a bee colony

"And there is the happy little swarm from Orchard Park," she said, as she showed off the bees rescued from the picnic table. "They're small. There's not a ton of bees in here," Barkley said.

Bees can only fly and forage once temperatures reach 55 degrees, which is why warmer spring weather triggers swarm activity. The bees follow their queen - as they go look for larger place to live.

WKBW Beekeeper Sandra points to the queen bee

"They can only fly in 55 degrees — and go out and find new colonies. New places to live," Barkley said.

Both beekeepers say if you spot a swarm, and it needs to be moved, the best thing to do is call an expert.

"A lot more people care now. It's a really good time to be alive when people are saying hey that's a swarm — let's call somebody instead of let's blow it up," Larsen said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

