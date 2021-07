OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A beach advisory for Olcott Beach has been lifted by the Niagara County Department of Health and has been deemed safe to swim.

The beach advisory was made on Thursday following a water sampling from Wednesday which deemed the water unsafe to swim.

The health department says it is continuing to monitor water quality closely and will immediately notify people of any problems associated with water quality.

