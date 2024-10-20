'Be on alert': Erie County Sheriff's Office sending warning about new scam

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning you to be careful if you're receiving any phone calls, as scammers have been posing as deputies asking for money.

They warn that a number of people have been getting phone calls from scammers pretending to be Sheriff's deputies saying you owe money for fines or to bail out a family member.

These callers will request payment via credit card or purchase of a gift card.

The Sheriff's office reminds you that they will never directly call you and ask for money. If you do get a call, hang up and report it to police.