Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Be on alert': Erie County Sheriff's Office sending warning about new scam

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning you to be careful if you're receiving any phone calls, as scammers have been posing as deputies asking for money.
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning you to be careful if you're receiving any phone calls, as scammers have been posing as deputies asking for money.

They warn that a number of people have been getting phone calls from scammers pretending to be Sheriff's deputies saying you owe money for fines or to bail out a family member.

These callers will request payment via credit card or purchase of a gift card.

The Sheriff's office reminds you that they will never directly call you and ask for money. If you do get a call, hang up and report it to police.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!