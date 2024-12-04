"Be A Blessing Buffalo" helping families in need this holiday season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The holiday season is here and one local organization is showing how you can 'be a blessing' for families in need.

Be A Blessing Buffalo was started by Kate Tolley-Gerlach and her family after the passing of their father in 2019. The family then made it their mission to celebrate Christmas without commercializing it.

Since then, they have helped more than 2,000 children and 700 homeless men and women during the holidays, but also year-round.

There are multiple ways to get involved—including adopting a family, monetary donations, and supporting small business partner initiatives such as 'shopping cart'. This initiative allows you to shop in-store, purchase a gift or gift card, and donate it back to a child's wish list.

"It really is something that we never saw being what it has become, and that's truly only because of our community and the backbone of the city of good neighbors."

You can find all the drop-off locations, make a donation, and see all upcoming events here.